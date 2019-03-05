Ann (Lyons) Fensore

Ann Rebecca (Lyons) Fensore, age 90, of Trumbull, and formerly of Heritage Village in Southbury. She also lived in Newtown, CT for many years. Ann passed away March 3, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mrs. Fensore was born in Kent, CT to the late Edward and Caroline Lyons. She retired from Fairfield Processing Corp. in Danbury, CT after 20 years of service. She was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed reading and playing cards. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James V. Fensore. Survivors include her loving children, Barbara and her husband Arthur Iacurci of Trumbull, David and his wife Carolyn Fensore of New Gloucester, Maine and Carolyn Lariviere of Rome, Georgia and four cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Tanner and Rory and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Lyons and her sister Patricia VanAmringe. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. At the family's request calling hours have been omitted. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary