Ann Horton
1922 - 2020
Ann R. Horton
Ann R. Horton, age 97, of Fairfield died on June 17th, 2020. Ann was the daughter of John and Anna Rascan and predeceased by her brother Joseph and sister Mary Ann. She was the widow of George M. Horton and is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Newtown, CT) and Gary Kopsco (Fairfield, CT), grandsons Peter (VT) and David Kopsco (NJ) plus four great-grandsons, Noah, Bram, Benjamin and Harrison. Also surviving her is her step daughter Betsy Horton Potts and her husband David (WA) and their children Ken, Dan and Beth Potts. Ann was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 28, 1922 and was a life long resident of Fairfield graduating from Roger Ludlow in 1939. She has also resided for many years during the winter months in Boca Raton and Jupiter, Florida. Ann enjoyed rounds of golf with her late husband at the Patterson Club and Brooklawn Country Club. She was a successful self taught investor all through her life. Ann traveled extensively in North America, Europe and Hawaii. She was dedicated to her extended family's welfare. As the matriarch of her family she will be remembered by her loving family for her generosity and keen mind that lasted to her final days. Interment will be private at the Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
