Ann Kindel Obituary
Ann F. Kindel
Ann Frances Kindel, age 90, of Stratford, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Mary and Joseph Anausauckas. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Michael Kindel Jr., sister Helen Anusauckas, brother Anthony Adams and wife Lillian, her nephew's wife Marie Adams and Ann's longtime companion Chester Florczak. Ann left the work force to be a full-time wife and mother. She was a member of the Ladies Nutmeg Bowling League for several years. She loved to travel and took trips across the United States with friends through the Senior Center. She also enjoyed playing pinochle. She will be cherished in the hearts of her children Michael Kindle III and wife Donna, Janice Peck and husband Earl, her nephew John Adams, grandsons Michael Kindel IV and David Kindel, granddaughter Sheri Kindel and her current companion Hank Cieciuch. Her family wants to thank Aria of Stratford and Comfort Keepers of Shelton for several years of exceptional care and devotion during her final years of life. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019
