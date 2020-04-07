|
Ann L. Panek
Ann L. Panek, 63, of Milford, loving wife of Henry Panek, passed away on April 6, 2020. Ann was born in Bridgeport to the late John and Ann Downey. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her brother, John Downey.
Ann worked as a housekeeper at a local hospital for many years. She was a member of the Milford Senior Center and enjoyed playing bingo with the other members. She had a talent for crocheting and made blankets for hospitals.
Funeral services will be privately conducted. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2020