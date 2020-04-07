Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Panek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Panek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann L. Panek Obituary
Ann L. Panek
Ann L. Panek, 63, of Milford, loving wife of Henry Panek, passed away on April 6, 2020. Ann was born in Bridgeport to the late John and Ann Downey. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her brother, John Downey.
Ann worked as a housekeeper at a local hospital for many years. She was a member of the Milford Senior Center and enjoyed playing bingo with the other members. She had a talent for crocheting and made blankets for hospitals.
Funeral services will be privately conducted. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -