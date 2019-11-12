Connecticut Post Obituaries
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
View Map
Ann Lombardo Obituary
Ann P. Lombardo
Ann P. Larkin Lombardo, age 80 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours will take place on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eva's Miracle in memory of Ann. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019
