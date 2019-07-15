Ann L. Luckner-Babash

Ann L Luckner-Babash, age 84, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 14 , 2019. She was born on August 11, 1934 to Daniel & Hettie Sherman and was the younger of their two daughters. While playing basketball during her high school years she fell in love with and later married her coach, David W. Luckner who passed away in 1986. During their 34 years together they raised their four children. Ann's love of sports also led to her second love and golfing partner, Gregory Babash. During their 28-year marriage, they enjoyed golf, bowling, trips to Foxwoods and the Yankees.

She was a lifelong resident of the area, growing up in Monroe, raising her family in Trumbull and finally retiring in Shelton. She served as treasurer of the Trumbull High School Booster Club and the Trumbull Babe Ruth League. She enjoyed being a member of the Tashua Knolls 18 Holers and the Morning Glories bowling league for many years, including serving as president for both. She was also a long-time member of the Trumbull Congregational Church.

Survivors include her loving husband, Gregory Babash, her sister Edna Dineson, two sons Dave (Kim) Luckner and Dan (Jen) Luckner, two daughters Cheryl Luckner and Marilyn Ferris, stepson Erik Babash, and her grandchildren Dale, Josh, Stephanie, Kevin, Tommy, Brian, Kristen, David, Elizabeth, Ally and Katie.

We invite friends to join us in a celebration of her life on Thursday, July 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Aspetuck Village Clubhouse, 251 Aspetuck Trail in Shelton, Connecticut. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven who provided Ann with many years of excellent care and compassion. Published in Connecticut Post on July 16, 2019