Ann M. Torrillo
Ann Marie (DeFuria) Torrillo of Shelton, age 91, beloved wife of the late Albert Torrillo, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family's love. Born in Bridgeport, December 31, 1928, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Frasca) DeFuria, lived in Trumbull for 25 years before moving to Shelton. Ann was predeceased by 4 sisters Sadie DeFuria, Louise Ceste, Antoinette Maxim, Shirley O'Neill and a brother Jerry. She is survived by her daughters Corinne (Mark) Zivojnovich of Ocala, FL and Dawn Yonkunas of Bolton, and 3 grandchildren Jaime Forte (Miia), Nicole (Colin) Finch, and Rachel Yonkunas, one great-grandson, Taylor Forte, one step great-granddaughter Emilia Forte, and many loving nieces and nephews. Ann was a 1946 graduate of Central High School and became an accomplished bookkeeper. Prior to retirement, she worked for the Law firm of Frank E. Babycos. Ann was known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers. She possessed a contagious smile and a practical wit. Throughout her life she maintained a strong and confident demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many through her nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and love, will never be forgotten. A woman of faith and the heart of our family, Ann shaped our spirituality by her Christian example. With a real zest for life, she loved to cook, dance, read, play bingo and pinochle, and chat with friends. She was always elegantly dressed and noted for her style. As a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make a donation to Ann's favorite charities, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Due to social concerns surrounding public gatherings at this time, all funeral services and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020