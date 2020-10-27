1/1
Ann M. Trovarelli
1930 - 2020
Ann M. Trovarelli
Ann M. (Vendetti) Trovarelli, wife of Joseph J. Trovarelli, Sr. went home to the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Ann was born on May 17, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Dominic and Maria Vendetti. After graduating from Central High School in 1948, Ann took a position in the Engineering Dept. of the City of Bridgeport where she met the love of her life, Joe, whom she married and that union lasted a beautiful 64 years. She left the City position after the birth of her second child. She then became a full time devoted wife and mother. In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children to cherish her memory: son, Joseph Jr. and his wife Julia and daughters Barbara and Maria who also were her devoted caregivers in her later years along with her granddaughter, who was the apple of her eye, Olivia and her fiancé Jason. Ann is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Trovarelli and his wife Antoinette, and brother-in-law, John Trovarelli and many nieces and nephews whom Ann loved dearly, especially Diana Lello who gave her such compassionate care in her final hours. Ann was predeceased by brothers, Joseph (Rose) Vendetti and Sam (Charlotte) Vendetti and sisters, Florence (Louis) DeBiase, Antoinette (Anthony) Benedetto, Mary (Michael) Riso and Agnes (Peter) Minniti. Ann will be remembered for her open door policy and hosting relatives and friends. Ann enjoyed trips to Atlantic City with her husband, playing the Wheel of Fortune. But most of all she enjoyed being with and spoiling her children especially her dear granddaughter.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and condolences may be left at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
