Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Ann Marie Hayden


1934 - 2019
Ann Marie Hayden Obituary
Ann Marie Hayden
Ann Marie (Sikorski) Hayden, age 84, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Russell Hayden. Born in Bridgeport on October 25, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Horvath Sikorski. Mrs. Hayden had worked at American Frozen Foods and Bremser Technologies as a bookkeeper for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and black and white movies along with her routine trips to the casino, however her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored so much. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her beloved husband Russ of 64 years, other survivors include her loving children, Russell J. Hayden and his wife Diane of Shelton, Mark A. Hayden and his wife Lisa of Milford and Kevin P. Hayden and his wife Cathy of Monroe, her cherished grandchildren, Kellie and her husband Matt, Sean, Patrick, Von, Ellie, Caitlyn and her husband Louis, Ryan and his wife Brooke, Dante, Sheyanne, Ciara, Elizabeth, Billie and Chris, three adored great grandchildren, Ava, Grayson and Liam, her brothers, Martin Sikorski and his wife Dolores of Bridgeport and Joseph Sikorski also of Bridgeport, her sister, Helen Magri and her husband James of Shelton, her sisters-in-law, Pat, Clara, Joanne, Jackie and Dolores Sikorski, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, John, Charlie and William Sikorski.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, c/o Yale NH Hospital, Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019
