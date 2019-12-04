|
Ann Martucci
Ann Sinclair Martucci, age 86, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Harry Martucci, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, the same hospital where she was born and had worked. Born and raised in Bridgeport, daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Leopold Sinclair, Ann had been a Bridgeport resident for most of her life. She had worked as a Registered Nurse in both Florida and Connecticut and had worked at St. Vincent's Medical Center for over 28 years until her retirement, the last 18 years as the hospital night supervisor. Ann and her husband Harry married on July 7, 1977 (7/7/77) in Las Vegas, NV and both retired in 1989. They spent the next 30 years traveling the United States, having lived in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, and their Vermont vacation home. Ann was an avid baseball fan, especially the New York Mets and liked the New York Giants, she enjoyed, bowling, playing bingo and the occasional trip to the casino. In addition to Harry, her loving husband of 42 years, she is survived by her son, Michael Gavaghan and his wife Amy of Monroe, grandchildren Sean Gavaghan, and his wife, Sara Neitzel, Eric and Meghan Gavaghan, a brother James Sinclair, a sister Elizabeth Malay, both of Shelton as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Timothy Gavaghan and sisters Monica Verilli and Cecelia Marzik. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 9 am in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center and at 10:30 am in St. Andrew Church, Anton St., Bridgeport with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swim Across the Sound Foundation, c/o 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019