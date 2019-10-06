|
|
Ann M. Meath
Ann M. (Porco) Meath, age 81, of Monroe passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas B. Meath. Born in Bridgeport on August 11, 1938 she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florence (Cappucina) Porco. Ann had been employed by Vitramon Inc., of Monroe where she worked in the packaging department for many years before her retirement. Ann loved to read and she was a fantastic cook which led to her hospitality in entertaining others. Above all, she cherished her family and spending time with them. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her beloved husband Thomas of 59 years, other survivors include her loving children, Kendra Grosso of Monroe, Kevin Meath and his wife Francine of Monroe and Kyle Meath and his wife Jade of Northborough, MA, her five cherished grandchildren, Anthony Meath and his wife Maggie, Alyssa Meath, Nick Grosso, Zachary Meath and Daniel Meath, her adored great grandson, Lucas Meath, her sister, Rose Ellen Santossio and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Mark Grosso, her grandson, Alex Grosso and her brother, Ernest Porco.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 7, 2019