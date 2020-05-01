Ann Nealy

It is with great sadness the family of Ann Nealy, age 89, of Bridgeport, announces her passing at Maefair Health Care Center, Trumbull, on April 30, 2020 after a short, cruel illness. Ann was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 7, 1930. As a child and teenager, Ann worked with her parents at The Italian-American Restaurant in the east end of Bridgeport. As an adult, Ann worked at Norman's Dress Factory where she was responsible for the quality control of the manufacturing of women's clothing. Ann loved to read, watch movies, and go to the beach to look out over the water. She was an excellent cook with a kind and warm heart, and she was very loving to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Nealy; her devoted sister, Josephine Melillo of Bridgeport; two nieces and their husbands, Cathy and Glen Arrighetta of Miller Place, NY, and Laura and Louis Lorenzo of Stratford; three great-nieces, Alyse (and John) Aven, Amanda (and Peter) Novajosky, and Alana Lorenzo, and one great-nephew, John Arrighetta. Her brother, Benjamin Cundare, predeceased Ann.

Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services.







