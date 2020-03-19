|
Ann S. Quinn
Ann Louise Bernadette Stoddart Quinn crossed the finish line of her life on March 16, 2020 at 1:11 p.m. on a blue sky and sunny day surrounded by her loving family, where presumably she joined her beloved Quinn-O who died in 2006.
Although dementia had ravaged the once gracious, charismatic, remarkable force that she was, she left us with no shortage of ever-lasting love and support.
Ann was born on May 17, 1932 in Oyster Bay, New York. She was the cherished daughter of the Honorable Percy and Florence Stoddart and older sister of George A. Stoddart, all of whom predeceased her. She attended the Knox School for Girls and went on to college, first at Pine Manor and then earning her BA from Smith College in Amherst, MA.
After college she moved to New York City and at a cocktail party, of course, she met Bob Quinn (Quinn-O) whom she married on September 8, 1956. They moved to Bridgeport, CT and were soon joined by son Brendan, daughter Stacey and another son David. They moved to Fairfield in 1962 where they added their final child, Margaret. As her children grew up, Ann became a nursery school teacher at Trinity Church in Southport before she and her friend Alice Lovejoy started a nursery school program at St. Timothy's parish in Fairfield. She went on to work for the State of Connecticut supervising social workers in the city of Bridgeport. She often felt that her occupation gave broader meaning to her life and she enjoyed working with those less fortunate than her.
She was a member of the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield, CT, a girl scout leader and a member of the Parent/teacher organization at Roger Sherman school. She and Quinn-O retired to The Landings on Skidaway Island, in Savannah in 1993. There she happily pursued the golf course, volunteered at Memorial Hospital and at Candler Hospital, enjoyed her book club and volunteering at the Main Gate. She surrounded herself with family and good friends. Life was a continual treasure for Ann. She leaves behind her beloved children Brendan, wife Jane and daughter Meghan Quinn; Stacey, husband Andrew, son Henry and daughter Nell Pskowski; David, wife Shayla, son and daughter in law Garrett and Kelsey Quinn and son Austin Quinn; daughter Margaret and husband John Mahoney.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Ann's life will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield on June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020