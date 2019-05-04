Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Stoddart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Stoddart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Stoddart Obituary
Ann Wendt Stoddart
Ann Wendt Stoddart, 83, of Trumbull "butterflied" on May 3, 2019. Born in Norwich Sept 11, 1935. She dedicated her life to helping others. Ann was a driving force with Habitat for Humanity Coastal Fairfield County for over 30 years. Predeceased by her husband John, Ann leaves behind four children, Cheryl, Diane, Karen, Dean and one grandchild Susie. Dougiello Funeral Home, 36 S. Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT will be hosting memorial hours from 10:30am-1:00pm on May 11, 2019 with a service at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or SWIM Across the Sound.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.