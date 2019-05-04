|
Ann Wendt Stoddart
Ann Wendt Stoddart, 83, of Trumbull "butterflied" on May 3, 2019. Born in Norwich Sept 11, 1935. She dedicated her life to helping others. Ann was a driving force with Habitat for Humanity Coastal Fairfield County for over 30 years. Predeceased by her husband John, Ann leaves behind four children, Cheryl, Diane, Karen, Dean and one grandchild Susie. Dougiello Funeral Home, 36 S. Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT will be hosting memorial hours from 10:30am-1:00pm on May 11, 2019 with a service at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or SWIM Across the Sound.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019