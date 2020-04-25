|
Ann Swatt
Ann Swatt, age 94 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late George Swatt, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was a Bridgeport resident for most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport. Ann was predeceased by her son Anthony Swatt.
Memorial services took place in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport in memory of Ann. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020