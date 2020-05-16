Ann Tyrrell
Ann Tyrrell, age 97, formerly of Bridgeport, CT, beloved wife of the late John A. Tyrrell, passed away May 12, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia. She was born on January 12, 1923, in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Dominic and Valleverde (Ligouri) Benigno.
She is survived by her devoted son, Jack Tyrrell, and his wife, Patty Linardos-Tyrrell; her brother Mario ("Merch") Benigno, and his wife, Virginia, of Florida; loving goddaughter, Pat Otocka Corrigan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Leonard Benigno, her sisters Mary (DiNatale) Federici, Ada Otocka and Antoinette ("Toni") Pappas.
Ann was an extraordinary woman who was dedicated to her family and friends. She was a tiny Italian firecracker who had a comical dry sense of humor. If she wasn't cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or reading Sidney Sheldon novels, you might find her organizing anything or everything. Ann also enjoyed sewing, hanging with her "Grand-Dogs," traveling, attending dinner theaters, gardening, playing cards with her family, and spending special moments with her grandniece and grandnephew, Kate and Max. One of her greatest pleasures was listening to her son, Jack, play the piano.
Ann was a devout Catholic and had been a member of various church organizations. She also enjoyed working in retail and was employed at D'Andrea's Religious Supplies, Hausman's Pharmacy and Read's Department Store.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Apple Rehab— Watertown for the outstanding care they provided to Ann during her 9-year residence at the facility. We are very grateful.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave a condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.