Ann (Donfrancesco) Vitale, age 70, of Stratford, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a courageous and long battle with cancer. Born in Frosinone, Italy, on February 3, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Bernadina Donfrancesco. She is survived by her loving husband of over 36 years Joseph Vitale, Sr. a retired Bridgeport Firefighter. She lived most of her life in Bridgeport, and Monroe before residing in Stratford. She was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft working as a team leader and shop labor steward. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved her. Ann was devoted to her grandchildren and lived to watch them grow up. She will be remembered for her love of spending time with her big Italian family, cooking her famous meat sauce, watching General Hospital and all her game shows, her trips to the casino, love for lottery scratch offs, and always listening and giving the best advice. Ann put the fear of god in her children to keep them on the straight and narrow more than any cop could ever do. Survivors include her beloved children, Charles Tilson and his wife Lauren of Bridgeport, Christopher Tilson and his wife Lisa of Stratford, Joseph Vitale, Jr. of Bridgeport, William Vitale and his wife Jennifer of New Milford; her beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Marco Tilson, and Jack Vitale; her sisters, Mary Quattrucci (Mario), and Roseann Fantasia; her brothers, Tommasso Donfrancesco, Angelo Donfrancesco, and Donald Donfrancesco, her brothers-in-law, Frank Vitale (Marlene) and Mike Vitale, Jr. (Carmela) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Antoinette Green and a daughter-in-law, Vicki Vitale. Funeral services will be provided by Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, and announced at a later date. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020