Ann Vitale
1950 - 2020
Ann Vitale
Ann (Donfrancesco) Vitale, age 70, of Stratford, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a courageous and long battle with cancer. Born in Frosinone, Italy, on February 3, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Bernadina Donfrancesco. She is survived by her loving husband of over 36 years Joseph Vitale, Sr., a retired Bridgeport Firefighter. She was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft working as a team leader and shop labor steward. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved her.
Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Due to current restrictions face masks and social distancing is required. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
