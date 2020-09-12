1/1
Ann Wallace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Catherine Wallace
Ann Catherine Wallace
Born March 23, 1936, Died September 11, 2020
Ann Catherine Wallace of Trumbull, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed on to her eternal home in heaven at age 84 on September 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport.
Ann was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to her beloved parents, the late James and Catherine Wallace. She was educated in New York City, at St. Jean Baptiste High School and Hunter College. Always a hard worker, she taught school in New York City before raising her three children. She later worked for Sikorsky Aircraft, earned a Master's Degree at Sacred Heart University at 60 years old and worked for the Town of Monroe in the finance department for many years before retiring shortly before her 80th birthday.
A strong, smart, funny woman, Ann loved and cherished her family and friends. She was a proud, patriotic American and a devout Catholic, who loved her country and church with all her heart. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family, especially during holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed reading, watching British dramas and listening to music (especially Glen Campbell). She also loved shopping (especially at Kohl's), travel and exploring her Irish and Scottish ancestry.
Survivors include her devoted children Michael O'Neill, Maureen Masse and her husband Charles, and James O'Neill and his fiance Genna Rosen; her loving grandchildren Sarah Ann Thomas née Masse and her husband Nicholas, and Edward Masse. She was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Kelly, her brother-in-law Jack Kelly and her brother William Wallace. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private, with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. Arrangements are in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to National Right to Life (nrlc.org) or Covenant House (covenanthouse.org)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved