Ann Wallace

Ann Catherine Wallace
Ann Catherine Wallace
Born March 23, 1936, Died September 11, 2020
Ann Catherine Wallace of Trumbull, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed on to her eternal home in heaven at age 84 on September 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport.
Ann was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to her beloved parents, the late James and Catherine Wallace. She was educated in New York City, at St. Jean Baptiste High School and Hunter College. Always a hard worker, she taught school in New York City before raising her three children. She later worked for Sikorsky Aircraft, earned a Master's Degree at Sacred Heart University at 60 years old and worked for the Town of Monroe in the finance department for many years before retiring shortly before her 80th birthday.
A strong, smart, funny woman, Ann loved and cherished her family and friends. She was a proud, patriotic American and a devout Catholic, who loved her country and church with all her heart. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family, especially during holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed reading, watching British dramas and listening to music (especially Glen Campbell). She also loved shopping (especially at Kohl's), travel and exploring her Irish and Scottish ancestry.
Survivors include her devoted children Michael O'Neill, Maureen Masse and her husband Charles, and James O'Neill and his fiance Genna Rosen; her loving grandchildren Sarah Ann Thomas née Masse and her husband Nicholas, and Edward Masse. She was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Kelly, her brother-in-law Jack Kelly and her brother William Wallace. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private, with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. Arrangements are in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to National Right to Life (nrlc.org
) or Covenant House (covenanthouse.org
)