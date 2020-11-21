Anna Abelli
Anna (DePanise) Abelli, age 86 of Bridgeport, loving wife of Rudolph J. Abelli, Sr., entered into eternal rest on November 19, 2020. Anna was born in Bronx, New York on November 16, 1934, the daughter of the late Americo and Josephine (Tranquillo) DePanise. She worked at Bridgeport Hospital for seventeen years as a clerk in various departments. Anna was a team mother for North End Little League, the treasurer and social director of the North End Little League Women's Auxiliary, and a volunteer for the Barnum Festival for years. She was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. Those who had the privilege of knowing Anna would proudly say that she was the most selfless, generous, kind and considerate woman that they ever met. Anna was notorious for her Italian cooking as well as her specialty baked goods at all the family holidays. It was a given that there would always be a welcoming seat at Anna's table. She took great pleasure in creating character birthday cakes for her grandchildren, as well as her infamous sand and dirt desserts, a permanent request by all. In addition to her selfless cooking and baking, Anna religiously provided crocheted blankets, Christening outfits, sweaters, scarves, and hats to family and friends. Anna also donated many crocheted items to those in need. Anna was a beautiful soul loved by all. Heaven truly gained an angel.
In addition to her devoted husband, she leaves behind four loving children; Rudolph J. Abelli, Jr. and wife Kathryn, Richard Abelli and wife Jacqueline, Ronald Abelli and wife Monica, Maryann Abelli Ryan and husband Michael, her brother Ambrose DePanise, her sister Marie Balcastro, her sister Louise Oesau and husband Robert, her sister-in-law Bruna Guinane. She also leaves behind nine adoring grandchildren; Randol Abelli and wife Sarah, Kimberly Abelli, Rudolph J. Abelli, III and wife Morgan, Renee Kakaounakis and husband Emanuel, Ronald Abelli and wife Laura, Taylor Abelli, Lauren McCoy and husband Scott, MacKenzie Abelli and Luke Ryan. Six wonderful great-grandchildren; Veronyca Medlock, Adam Abelli, Violet Abelli, Sydney Abelli, George Kakaounakis and Emanuel Kakaounakis and many adored nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Americo and Josephine (Tranquillo) DePanise, and her eldest son, Robert Abelli.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Ln., Stratford, CT. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com