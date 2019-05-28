Anna Cairella

Anna Cairella, age 93, of Shelton, entered into rest on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton. She was the devoted wife of the late Andrew J. Cairella. Anna was born in Derby on January 30, 1926, daughter of the late Carmine and Mary (Miani) Lanzi, and was a lifelong Shelton resident. She served as the caregiver for her cherished family and her parents. Anna lived a faithful life and was devoted to St. Joseph Church, being a very active and committed volunteer. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and cousins. She is the beloved mother of A.J. Cairella, Cynthia Cairella, Karen Donovan and her husband Robert, and Nancy Sember and her husband Charles. She also leaves eight cherished grandchildren, Sarah Aliaga, Jessica Sember, Amy Sember, Michelle Bambery, Andrew Cairella, Rebekah Shoemaker, Kelley Brochu, and Rachel Donovan, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Lanzi. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Friday May 31, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday June 1, 2019 her procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peters in Derby. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Place, Shelton, CT 06484. Online condolences may be offered at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary