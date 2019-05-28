Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Cairella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Cairella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Cairella Obituary
Anna Cairella
Anna Cairella, age 93, of Shelton, entered into rest on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton. She was the devoted wife of the late Andrew J. Cairella. Anna was born in Derby on January 30, 1926, daughter of the late Carmine and Mary (Miani) Lanzi, and was a lifelong Shelton resident. She served as the caregiver for her cherished family and her parents. Anna lived a faithful life and was devoted to St. Joseph Church, being a very active and committed volunteer. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and cousins. She is the beloved mother of A.J. Cairella, Cynthia Cairella, Karen Donovan and her husband Robert, and Nancy Sember and her husband Charles. She also leaves eight cherished grandchildren, Sarah Aliaga, Jessica Sember, Amy Sember, Michelle Bambery, Andrew Cairella, Rebekah Shoemaker, Kelley Brochu, and Rachel Donovan, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Lanzi. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Friday May 31, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday June 1, 2019 her procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peters in Derby. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Place, Shelton, CT 06484. Online condolences may be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now