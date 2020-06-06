Anna Capuano
Anna Wojnagi Capuano, age 102, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Leonard Capuano, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Anna was born on April 2, 1918 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ruschak Wojnagi. She enjoyed visiting the casino, playing bingo, making blankets for Veterans and spending time with her entire family. Anna is survived by 12 children, Anthony Capuano and wife, Marie of Stratford, Maryann Damato of Shelton, Leonard Capuano Jr. of Sarasota, FL, Barbara Capuano of West Haven, Michael Capuano of Milford, Anna Scala of Stratford, Theresa Procyk and husband, Andrew of Stratford, Lenore Esposito of Shelton, Nicholas Capuano and wife, Mary Kay of Sarasota, FL, Christina Williams and husband, Robert of Sarasota, FL, Deborah Capuano of Stratford, Jeanette Flathers and husband, Christopher of Stratford, one sister, Margaret Kerpchar of Stratford, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband, Leonard, Anna was also predeceased by one son, Richard Capuano, one daughter, Antionette Piccirillo and great granddaughter, Olivia Rose Wadleton. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.