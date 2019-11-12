Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
404 Susquehanna Ave
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Turko Funeral Home
, 404 Susquehanna Avenue,
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Turko Funeral Home
404 Susquehanna Avenue,
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Turko Funeral Home,
404 Susquehanna Avenue
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
Jessup, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Chowanec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Chowanec


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Chowanec Obituary
Anna Chowanec
Anna Chowanec, age 92, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Chowanec, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Griffin Hospital. Anna was born in Olyphant, Pennsylvania on November 27, 1926 to the late Peter and Anna (Boyko) Sanko and has been a longtime area resident. She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull. Survivors include her devoted children, Nicholas Chowanec and his wife Fern of Bridgeport, Robert Chowanec and his wife Nancy of Seymour, and Sandra LaMontagne of Florida, 5 cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Steve) Makowski, Nick Chowanec, Anthony Chowanec, Lisa (Trey) Gillette, and Steven LaMontagne, 3 great-grandchildren, Justin, Lily, and Lucy, a sister, Millie Harling of Michigan, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was also pre-deceased by 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 15th at 9 a.m. in Turko Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Avenue, Olyphant, PA and at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup for a Divine Liturgy Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup, PA. Friends may visit with Anna's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Turko Funeral Home. A Parastas Service will be at 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -