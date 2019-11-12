|
|
Anna Chowanec
Anna Chowanec, age 92, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Chowanec, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Griffin Hospital. Anna was born in Olyphant, Pennsylvania on November 27, 1926 to the late Peter and Anna (Boyko) Sanko and has been a longtime area resident. She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull. Survivors include her devoted children, Nicholas Chowanec and his wife Fern of Bridgeport, Robert Chowanec and his wife Nancy of Seymour, and Sandra LaMontagne of Florida, 5 cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Steve) Makowski, Nick Chowanec, Anthony Chowanec, Lisa (Trey) Gillette, and Steven LaMontagne, 3 great-grandchildren, Justin, Lily, and Lucy, a sister, Millie Harling of Michigan, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was also pre-deceased by 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 15th at 9 a.m. in Turko Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Avenue, Olyphant, PA and at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup for a Divine Liturgy Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup, PA. Friends may visit with Anna's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Turko Funeral Home. A Parastas Service will be at 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019