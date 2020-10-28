Anna Erzen
Anna Erzen, age 86, of Trumbull, passed away October 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Anna was born in Cicciano, Italy of the Napoli Province to the late Aniello and Giuseppina (Vitale) Vacchiano. Anna's love of cooking brought her to a rewarding career as a chef for the Jesuit staff at Fairfield University, where she spent over 30 years doing what she loved. Cherished most by Anna was caring for her family with the greatest joy being her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Vinko Erzen, her son and daughter-in-law Mario and Darlene Erzen, her siblings Antonio, Severino, and Felicetta Vacchiano. She is survived by her devoted children Millie Rizio and husband Raffaele, Steve Erzen and his wife Vexsaida, Carmen Serrano and husband Alfredo, Maria Oliveira and husband James, and her sister Maria Vacchiano and husband Antonio Ferrara. Anna leaves behind thirteen loving grandchildren and eight beloved great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday, October 30th at 12:30 p.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull, followed by a Catholic Burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery on Harvester Road, Easton. Friends may visit on Friday, October 30th from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.
Masks are required. Please practice social distancing and bring an umbrella to the cemetery as a tent is not provided due to the pandemic. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com