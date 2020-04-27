|
|
Anna Meehan Esalnek
Anna Margaret Meehan Esalnek, age 92, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Center in Trumbull. Anna was born in Bridgeport on February 10, 1928 to the late Frances and Albert Meehan. She was also predeceased by her adoptive mother, Alma Esalnek. Anna grew up in a happy home on Willow Street. She worked at the John Hancock Life Insurance Company from the age of nineteen until her retirement more than thirty years later. She was an active and valued member of the VFW with her mother Frances. It was there that they came to know Alma. Upon Frances's passing, Anna became Alma's caregiver and eventually, Alma's adopted daughter. They spent many hours volunteering at the Dinan Center in Bridgeport where they cultivated and maintained caring friendships with many of its residents and workers. They also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Anna was a most generous person who put all others before herself. She was kind, thoughtful, and selfless. Her life held meaning, and she will be deeply missed. Survivors include a brother, Lawrence M. Meehan (late Elizabeth), a sister, Patricia M. Washburn (late Donald), and her sister-in-law, Mary Meehan. She also leaves behind many loving and grateful nieces, nephews, and their children. She was predeceased by brothers, Frank G. Meehan (late Marian) and Albert M. Meehan. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020