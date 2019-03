Anna Grotti

Anna Divjak Grotti, age 93, of Fairfield, wife of the late Albert Grotti, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born and raised in Croatia, daughter of the late Michael and Rosina Zucker Divjak, Mrs. Grotti came to the United States in 1955 and had been a Fairfield Town resident for over 60 years. Anna was a longtime parishioner of Holy Cross Church; she enjoyed baking, cooking and caring for her home and garden. More than anything, Anna loved the times that she could spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed. Survivors include her sons, Victor Grotti and his wife Carol and John Grotti and his wife Paula, all of Fairfield. Grandchildren Vicki McMaster and her husband Garrett and Victor Grotti and his wife Nancy and her precious great-grandchildren Joshua and Dylan McMaster and Devin DiStassio. She leaves behind her brother Rudolph Divjak and sisters Eleanor Stehle and Margaret Jermics as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Nicholas and brothers Joseph and Alex Divjak. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly at Holy Cross Church, Tahmore Drive, Fairfield with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary