Anna Hellena Pedersen
Anna Hellena (Kalina) Pedersen, age 99, of Monroe (formerly of Bridgeport) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the Lutheran Home of Southbury. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Pedersen. Born in Bridgeport on June 27, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Hellena M. Kalina. A woman of great faith and a model Christian, Anna loved her church, her Bible, and putting the needs of others before her own. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and showed kindness and assistance to all. She loved to make ethnic foods for the holidays such as Baked Macaroni and Pierogies for her family. Her love for life will be an example to all those that lovingly referred to her as Ma, Mama, Auntie Ann or even Mrs. P. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving children, David Pedersen and his wife Monica of Wakefield, RI, Dennis Pedersen and his wife Colleen of Sandy Hook, and Elise Thomson and her husband Kevin of Oxford, her cherished grandchildren, Eric A. Pedersen and his wife Wendy of Dillon, MT and Kristen A. Pedersen of Wakefield, RI, her adored great-grandson, Travis Pedersen, her brother, Andrew Kalina and his wife Irene of Huntington, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by her brother, George Kalina and her sister, Mary Adzima. We would like to thank the Lutheran Home in Southbury for their loving care and her long-time caregiver, Shema Parker for the warm compassionate care she provided long-term to our Mom.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in the Brooklawn SDA Church, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020