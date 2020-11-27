Anna HickeyAnna passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Vincents hospital in Bridgeport, CT at the age of 84.Born in New Rochelle, NY, on January 17, 1936, she was the middle child of three sisters. After High School she entered into the New Rochelle School of Nursing and after that meeting her future husband, John Hickey. They married in 1957 and shortly afterwards settled in Rye, NY. They were married 55 years until our father passed in 2012.She enjoyed many trips together with her family along with relatives over the years to New Jersey, New York, Block Island, RI and Illinois. Trips also included Europe and the Caribbean.She engaged in private nursing duties for many years after raising her four children. She was affectionately known as "Annie" to most of her work colleagues. She loved to read and had a soft spot in her heart for animals and their well-being.The latter part of her life was spent in Stratford where she lived in Oronoque Village. Unfortunately, a neck injury prevented her from doing some things that she loved. But she persevered with family members assisting her with whatever she needed.She is survived by her four children, Stephen, JoAnna, David and Laura. Daughters-in-law Irma and Kelly, son-in-law Marc. Grandchildren Jessica, Samantha, Kevin, Robert John, Madelene and Charles. Sister Myra Sampson.A family members and relatives-only wake will be held at the Bouton Funeral Home in Georgetown on December 1st followed by a private mass.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's name to The Connecticut Humane Society. The following is the link for donations: