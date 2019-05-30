|
|
Anna R. Hiltz
Anna R. Hiltz, age 90, of Milford, beloved wife of Henry A. Hiltz for 69 years, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mrs. Hiltz was born in Bridgeport on August 21, 1928 to the late Alexander and Adora Gallo. Anna was a homemaker and an active parishioner of Saint Ann Church in Milford. Survivors include her children: Daryle Hiltz of Shelton and Paula Palmer of Oxford; four grandchildren, Amy Perez (Luis), Holly Szost (Christopher), Jason Hiltz (Fiancé, Crystal) and Victoria Palmer; and two great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Logan Perez. Friends and family may call on Monday, June 3rd from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:30 a.am. DIRECTLY in Saint Ann Church. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019