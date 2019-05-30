Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Ann Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Hiltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Hiltz


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Hiltz Obituary
Anna R. Hiltz
Anna R. Hiltz, age 90, of Milford, beloved wife of Henry A. Hiltz for 69 years, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mrs. Hiltz was born in Bridgeport on August 21, 1928 to the late Alexander and Adora Gallo. Anna was a homemaker and an active parishioner of Saint Ann Church in Milford. Survivors include her children: Daryle Hiltz of Shelton and Paula Palmer of Oxford; four grandchildren, Amy Perez (Luis), Holly Szost (Christopher), Jason Hiltz (Fiancé, Crystal) and Victoria Palmer; and two great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Logan Perez. Friends and family may call on Monday, June 3rd from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:30 a.am. DIRECTLY in Saint Ann Church. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now