Anna B. Honek
Anna B. Honek, age 87, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Honek, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Anna was born in Kucin, Slovakia on August 28, 1932 to the late Andrew and Agnes Kovalik Grosko. She was the co-owner of Connecticut Driveshaft in Milford for 27 years, a business she owned and founded with her husband in 1971. In her younger years, she loved to travel and go on cruises with her husband. Survivors include her loving children: Joseph F. Honek and Andrew P. Honek (Roberta) both of Milford; sisters, Margaret Baluch of Seymour, Mary Jordhamo of Stratford and Irene Marella of Trumbull and sister-in-law, Henrietta Platt of Milford and several nieces and nephews. Anna is predeceased by her sister, Helen Wuerth. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Carriage Green in Milford and her caregivers from Comfort Keepers who were so wonderful to Anna over the past 5 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish) in Milford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. Friends are invited to attend the calling hours on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Anna's memory. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019