Anna J. Santana
Sept. 25, 1949 - May 6, 2020 Seymour, CT – Anna Pereira Santana, Age 70, of Seymour, beloved wife of the late Louis Santana, entered peaceful rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Born in Portugal on September 25, 1949, she was the daughter of Idalina (Dias) Pereira of Seymour and the late Alvaro Pereira. A true humanitarian who loved helping others, Anna gave of her time crocheting blankets for Binky Patrol, and assisting with Relay for Life and the Habitat for Humanity Women's Build and riding in the annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride. She will be remembered for her giving spirit and love for others, especially her family. Survivors include her loving children, Alex Santana and his wife Ann of Shelton, Christopher Santana and his wife Anne of West Haven; siblings Esmeralda Pereira, Adelia Crowley, Mariana Allen, Joseph Pereira and his wife Pam, Maria Al-Ghanem and her husband Nader, and Dennis Pereira and his wife Kristin; beloved grandsons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers-in-law William Kelly and William Crowley. Due to social distancing guidelines, services are being held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a future day and time to be announced. The Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with her services. Please visit us at www.hullfh.com to leave an online condolence and view future service information.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.