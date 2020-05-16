Anna Lukacs
Anna Lukacs, age 95, of Old Lyme, formerly of Trumbull, and beloved wife of the late Emil Lukacs, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Bride Brook Health Center, Niantic. Born in Czechoslovakia in 1924 to the late George and Susan (Polascik) Angelovich, Anna made the passage at the age of 14 to Bridgeport, where her family settled. She fully embraced her new country as a citizen, working for 25 years at General Electric to help support her family. Anna met her husband Emil before he left for the Air Force to fight in WWII, but they married as soon as he returned in 1947 and settled in Trumbull where they raised their daughter, Nancy. Emil and Anna remained devoted to each other for 50 years until Emil passed in 1997. An adventurous spirit, Anna left her home of 38 years and moved to Cape Cod to be close by when her granddaughter Sophie was born. Anna was a devoted grandmother, and she enjoyed 5 happy years in Osterville as Sophie's caregiver and favorite playmate. In 2005, a job change brought the whole family back to Connecticut where Anna spent her final years. She was known as "Momma" by residents of all ages throughout Old Lyme and will be forever remembered for teaching Sophie and her friends the delicate and intricate art of decorating Pysanky Ukrainian eggs, baking delicious cakes, and handing out full size candy bars each Halloween from her little home on Lyme Street. Anna was vibrant into her 90's and never lost her independent spirit, or her devotion to her family. She will be terribly missed by her devoted daughter, Nancy Lucas Adams and her husband David of Clinton, cherished granddaughter, Sophie Emilia Edson, brother, George Angelovic and his wife Maria, sisters, Helen Helms, and Dorothy Whelahan and her husband John, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service but will hold a mass in her honor at a future date. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.