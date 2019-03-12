Anna Mae Gallo

Anna Mae Ricca Gallo, age 85, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Dominick P. Gallo, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on December 31, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Angelina Carta Ricca. Anna Mae was a member of the Trumbull YMCA and truly enjoyed time there. She looked forward to "gym time" with the girls and her Wednesday coffee with friends. She was a devoted parishioner of Christ the King Church, Trumbull. Anna Mae was truly a dedicated and loving wife and mother; she was the rock of the family. She took care of her family in every way and supported them with all her heart. Anna Mae will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband of 65 years Dominick, survivors include two loving sons, Gregory Gallo and his wife Laurelle of Beacon Falls and Jeffrey Gallo of Monroe, two great-grandchildren, Jack and Charlotte, a brother Carmen Ricca and his companion Dolly of Fairfield, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She was predeceased by a brother Harry Ricca and a sister Concetta Deaso. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit us at www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2019