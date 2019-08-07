|
Anna Margaret Conroy
Sept. 15, 1932-Aug. 7, 2019 Anna Margaret Conroy, age 86 of Seymour, beloved wife of 67 years to the late Francis H. Conroy, Jr., entered peaceful rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Born in New Haven on September 15, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Alice (Sutcliffe) Ginty. Anna spent her childhood years at Highland Heights Orphanage in New Haven followed by foster homes. A graduate of Hillhouse High School (New Haven), Anna started working as an international operator for SNET. She later worked as a real estate agent for Pierson Reality, and finally Beazley Real Estate. Anna was deeply involved with her community, serving as a member of the Seymour Democratic Town Committee, Seymour Board of Education, Inland Wetland and Conservation Commission, Seymour Housing Authority, Culture and Arts, Seymour Historical Society, Seymour Sesquicentennial Committee 1975, Bicentennial Commission 1975, President of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary, Seymour Pumpkin Festival, Christmas Parade Committee, Skokorat Area Civic Association, Seymour Land Trust, Girl Scout Junior and Cadet Leader, Girl Scout Service Union Chairman Seymour/Oxford, and the Community Liaison for Shady Knoll. She met Frank, the "Love of her Life", on a blind date in 1950. Anna would say that all she wanted was a family, but he wanted a dynasty. Coming from nothing, together they built that dynasty as evidenced by family being their greatest achievement. She enjoyed music, birds, traveling to Hawaii, Ireland, and with the Music Box Society, as well as helping others as shown throughout her community service work. Survivors include her loving children, Edward T. Conroy and wife Kathy of Bantam, Michael F. Conroy and wife Kathy of Oxford, Theresa W. Conroy and wife Mary Ellen LoGiudice of Seymour, and Kathleen A. Conroy Cass of Seymour; son-in-law, Dennis Cass of Seymour; nine cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Kerry Conroy of Washington, Abby Conroy of Bantam, Casey Conroy of SC, Michael Conroy of SC, Joseph Niezelski of Seymour, Francis Niezelski of NY, Caitlin and Brian Dean, Nicholas and Kathleen Cass, all of Seymour; two adored great-grandchildren, Connor and Owen Dean of Seymour. She leaves behind her brother, Francis Ginty and wife, Dona, of FL, and beloved niece, Laura Carbone of North Branford. She was predeceased by her sister, Alice Ginty Hill. Calling hours will be held in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 DIRECTLY at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Parish, St. Augustine Church, Seymour. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour. The family has established the Frank and Anna Conroy Fund for The Joy of Music at the Valley Community Foundation (VCF) to share Frank and Anna's love of music with Seymour youth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Conroy Fund and mailed to VCF, 253-A Elizabeth Street Derby, CT 06418 or made online at www.valleyfoundation.org and select the Frank and Anna Conroy Fund The Joy of Music. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2019