Anna Marie Valeri
Anna Maria Erodici Valeri, age 82, of Shelton, beloved wife of Arcangelo Valeri, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born on December 20, 1936 in Strangolagalli, Province of Frosinone, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Ernesto and Lucia Lisi Erodici. She was a retired employee of 3030 Park, with over 30 years of dedicated service. Anna was a devout catholic and attended Mass every week and always watched Mass on TV when she couldn't attend. She enjoyed her many trips to the casino to play the slots; gardening and canning her tomatoes. Anna was a wonderful cook; she always looked forward to the big family dinner and no one ever left hungry. She was happiest when everyone was together sharing a meal, creating life long memories and laughing. Her wine cookies were a favorite of all. Above all things in life, nothing was more important than family. Her greatest joy came from spending time and creating life long memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed. In addition to her beloved husband Arcangelo of 62 years, survivors include her three loving children, Andrew Valeri and his wife Kelly of Shelton, Robert Valeri of Bridgeport and Joanne Montanaro and her husband Gino of Shelton, seven cherished grandchildren, Mia, Andrew (Jessica), Robert, Andre, Melissa (Jeanne), Gino, and Lana, and eight great-grandchildren, Grace, Alex, Mason, Gianna, Alivia, Lia, Ava, and Luca, a brother, Renato Erodici and his wife Dorees of Bridgeport, sisters, Vincenza Massaroni and her husband Sante of Italy and Rina Samatulski and her husband Lenny of Florida, as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Italia Massaroni, Rosina Mullins, Susie Stemphowski and brothers, Peter and Anthony Erodici. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Joseph's Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 13, 2019