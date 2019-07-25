Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Anna Marticek

Anna Marticek Obituary
Anna Marticek
Anna Marticek, age 90, of Bridgeport, passed away on July 24, 2019 in St. Joseph Center, Trumbull. Anna was born in Czechoslovakia on April 12, 1929 to the late Jozef and Maria (Kmec) Jass and has been a longtime area resident. She was a retired housekeeper at St. Elizabeth Church in New York City. Anna was a member of the Holy Name Ladies Guild and enjoyed baking. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Mary Bednarczyk and her husband Tad of Stratford, cherished grandsons, Tad Bednarczyk and his wife Natalie, and Mark Bednarczyk and his wife Amanda, beloved great-grandchildren, Melina, Nathan, Luke and Caleb, a brother, Milan Jass and his wife Gladys and a sister, Maria Piciw and her husband Nicholas, nephews, Stephen Piciw, Nick Piciw and his wife Karen, and Mark Jass and his wife Maryann, a niece, Monica McMullen and her husband Jack, and several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Anna's family would like to thank, Sylvia Parker, APRN, Ann Marie, Maria and Faustina, the 3rd floor staff, and the priests and nuns at St. Joseph's Center, for their kind and loving care. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 31st at 10:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church Stratford, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Anna's family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in memory of Anna to the chapel at St. Joseph's Center or to Holy Name of Jesus Church. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019
