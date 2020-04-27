|
Anna L. Monaco
Anna L Monaco, age 87, left this world peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Easton, where she was living from November 2019 due to later stage Dementia. She was born June 25, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT. She was the daughter of the late Vincent and Louise Monaco of Bridgeport. Anna lived in Bridgeport her whole life with her sister Helen Monaco. They were known as the "twins" but were not really, they just did everything together. Anna did not finish high school (because most people had to get a job in those days) but got her GED later on and worked in several companies in Bridgeport through her working years. She had a passion for gardening, loved to read and was a whiz with numbers. She was a devout Catholic and attended mass and was involved in her church community her whole life. She was a wonderful, sensitive woman whom her family will miss greatly. She is survived by her brother, for whom she had great affection, Ralph Monaco (Gloria) of Trumbull, her other sister, Josephine Donnelly of Bridgeport, her niece, Nancy Cummings Gazaille and her son, William Cummings of Stratford, and her nephew, James Monaco (Dana) of Trumbull. We would like to thank Cathy Milne of SWAACA and the employees of Constellation Hospice for their loving care and help with getting Anna all she needed. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in memory of Anna. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020