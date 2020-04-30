|
Anna Pulaski
Anna Pulaski, age 98, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Pulaski, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A Stratford resident for 71 years, Anna was born in Bridgeport on November 27, 1921, to the late Stephen and Anna (Halaj) Hornak, the youngest of nine children. She attended St. John Nepomucene Grammar School and St. John Nepomucene High School. She was employed by Remington Arms and Bridgeport City Trust Bank before leaving to raise a family. Survivors include her devoted children, Peter S. Pulaski and his wife Jean-Marie, Mary Lou Strickland and her husband Les, and Patty Yacik and her husband George, all of Stratford; six grandchildren: Peter, Nicholas and Michael Pulaski, Jenna Strickland, and Michael and Roman Yacik; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Anna was predeceased by her son Raymond F. Pulaski, siblings Josephine, Wilma, Frances, Helen, George, John, Stephen and William, and a niece, Lillian Mrozinski, who was like a sister to her. After Anna was no longer able to attend Mass at St. James Church in Stratford, she faithfully watched the daily Mass and Holy Rosary on television, singing along with the hymns. Anna loved having visitors. Anyone who stopped by knew that a cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee would make her day. Visits with her will be forever cherished for their lively conversation, love and laughter. She was a good listener, very patient and had a comforting sensibility. She will always be remembered by her grandchildren for her kindness, love and support. She will stay forever in our thoughts and hearts. Anna was truly blessed with many wonderful friends and neighbors who were like family. Her door was always open, the cookie jar was always filled, and the coffee was always on. Through the years she enjoyed reminiscing about her time living on Parkway Drive. Anna was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed spending time in her kitchen preparing many traditional Slovak meals and soups. Christmas was always a special time for baking nut and poppyseed rolls and fruit-filled cookies. Anna had a good sense of fashion; she loved clothes, jewelry, sparkles and anything purple, her favorite color. Anna was a member of the St. James Seniors Group, Baldwin Center Seniors, the Slavonic Club, Our Lady of Grace Travel Club, and was a Red Cross volunteer. She enjoyed taking ceramic classes with her friends, making many holiday ceramics to brighten her home and to give as gifts. The Pulaski, Strickland and Yacik families would like to thank all of Anna's doctors, nurses and caregivers who cared for her over the years. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A public memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be announced at a later time. Adzima Funeral Home Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020