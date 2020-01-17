|
Anna Servedio
Anna S. Servedio (Chirico), age 87, of Stratford, CT, beloved wife of Frank Servedio, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. Anna was born in Grumo Appula, Bari, Italy and was the daughter of the late Vito and Angela Chirico. She was a dress finisher in the garment industry for 30 years in New York. Prior to moving to Stratford in 1982, she and her husband, Frank, resided in the Bronx where they raised their 3 children. She enjoyed walking, singing and cooking for the family, especially Sunday dinners and holidays. Her favorite television shows were Dancing with the Stars, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. Anna was an active Roman Catholic Church member and was devoted to St. Anthony. In her early years, she was known as the Contessa in her hometown of Grumo for her singing. In addition to her beloved husband, Frank of 66 years, Anna is also survived by two sons, Vito (Willie) Servedio and wife Gina and Ralph Servedio and wife Diane of Galesferry, CT, and one daughter, Bernadette ( Betty Ann) Piacitelli and husband Bill of Monroe, CT, seven grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, Billy, Laura, Lisa, Michelle and Steven, eight great-grandchildren, Marijana, Cecilia, Dominic, Lily, Josephine, Penelope, Anthony and William, four brothers, one sister and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where a Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Our Lady of Hope Garden Crypts and Chapel in the Bronx, NY. Family and friends may call on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC, 20090-8018. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020