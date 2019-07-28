Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
406 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT
1926 - 2019
Anna Sobek Obituary
Anna Sobek
Anna Sobek, 93, of Stratford, CT beloved wife of the late George Sobek passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born in Slovakia to John and Maria Hlavon. After graduating high school, she moved to Austria where she worked before immigrating with her family to America in 1947. She lived and worked in NYC until her marriage to George in 1955 and moved to CT. They built their own home in Stratford which was surrounded by floral and vegetable gardens.
She will always be remembered for her kind heart, ready smile, quick wit, strong values and her Slovak cooking.
She will be fondly remembered by her children Emil, Lillian and husband Charlie. She was affectionately known as babka to her grandchildren Jeffry, Emily, Matthew, Dwight, and Amanda; and stara babka to great-grandchildren Hunter and Bayla.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 29, 2019
