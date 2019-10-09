Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
1249 Broadbridge Avenue
Stratford, CT
View Map
Anna Tangredi


1925 - 2019
Anna Tangredi Obituary
Anna A. Tangredi
Anna Anastasia (Fedor) Tangredi, January 4, 1925, October 6, 2019. Anna was born in Bridgeport of immigrant parents John and Anna Fedor from the Slovakia and Carpatho-Rus region of the emerging post-World War One nation of Czechoslovakia. She was baptized in the Orthodox Christian faith, attended public schools in Bridgeport and graduated from Warren Harding High School. She had one sister, Helen (Fedor) Guman. After student nursing, an attempt at acting auditions in New York, and other jobs, she became an engineering draftswoman and participated in aircraft and tool design during late-World War Two and in the 1950s. Marrying Sam Tangredi, owner of Veterans Construction Co. of Trumbull, she moved to Trumbull and then Redding, where she lived for 64 years. Having one son, Sam John Tangredi, she found a calling in volunteer and substitute teaching, and as a teacher's aide at Redding Elementary School. She was particularly gifted with Kindergarteners and special needs children. When it came to working with children, there was no task too hard, and she radiated optimism. She attended and taught catechism at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Redding, CT and enjoyed travelling through the U.S., particularly Florida and California. She is survived by her sister, Helen Guman of Shelton, her son, CAPT Sam J. Tangredi, USN (Ret.) and granddaughter Mercy Mei Tangredi, and Mercy's mom, Rev. Dr. Deborah Mariya of Coronado, CA, as well as nephew, great-grandnephews and nieces, God-children and other family. Visitation will be Friday 11, October 4PM-7PM in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT. A Requiem Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday 12, October at 9: 00AM in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 1249 Broadbridge Avenue, Stratford, CT. Interment will follow in Redding Ridge Cemetery. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019
