Anna Tucka Kolesik
Anna Tucka Kolesik, of Fairfield, CT, the beloved wife of the late Robert Kolesik, Sr., died on April 16. She was born on a farm in Ukraine on March 24, 1919. In 1939, she took the last ship from Gdansk, Poland to the United States, just before the outbreak of World War II. Seeing the Statue of Liberty for the first time made a lasting impression on her. Anna later contributed to its restoration and her name is on the American Immigrant Wall of Honor on Ellis Island.
Anna settled in Bellwood, IL, with her aunt Catherine and uncle John Wulf. It was there she met her "dearest beloved" husband, Robert, and they had three children. In 1959, the family moved to Wilton, where they shared a joyful life together. They frequently attended the opera, ballet, and theater in New York City, and took extensive trips with the family, and later in life, alone.
At home, they loved gardening, taking long walks and entertaining friends at their home "in the woods on top of the hill". As time passed, Anna moved to Fairfield, to be near her daughter, Cherril. A special treat was to go to the beach at sunset and cheer the day (with Stoli!) while watching the waves, sailboats and activity of young families. Anna always said she was lucky from the day she was born.
She died peacefully, at her home, of natural causes.
Anna is survived by her son, Robert Kolesik, Jr. and his wife Dorothy of Highland Ranch, CO; her daughters, Cherril Kolesik Perrotta, of Fairfield; and Linda Kennedy and her husband Peter, of Jersey City, NJ. She will also be missed by her grandchildren; Allyson, Sedarius, Jeanna, Colin, Amanda, and Caitlin, as well as great grandchildren, Raleigh and Jade Raven.
Funeral services were private. To send an online condolence, visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020