Annamarie "Patt" Auger

Annamarie "Patt" Auger, age 82 of Stratford, went to "dance with angels" on Tuesday, the 12th of May 2020 with her loving granddaughters, Melissa, Shannon, and Brittany, by her side. Patt was born on April 23rd, 1938 on the East Side of Bridgeport, CT to the late Jean (Boros) Pataky and Anthony Sallo. Patt was a lifelong Bridgeport resident until 18 years ago when she moved to Stratford with her daughter, PJ and her grandkids. Patt was a very loved person by all who were lucky enough to have known her. Referred to by most folks as Nanny Darling or Doll. As a young child, she was interested in art and dress making, very forward thinker for her time. When most girls her age went to work in a factory or became a homemaker, Patt had her eyes set on art school and dress making. Her longest gig was at New Colony Diner in Bridgeport where she was loved by all her regulars. A platinum blonde with a side pony tail, a 357 magnum, and a pack of cigarettes in her purse she would be off to work every afternoon. She still found time to work with pastels and oils and often painted portraits of her grandchildren, landscapes, and especially mountains. Her work has been showcased in many art shows one of them at the Barnum Museum, featured her in the local newspaper. She was an avid reader. She was also the reigning Jeopardy and wheel of fortune household champ! She was very multitalented: an amazing cook who was known for her holiday meals and, nightly dinners. Regardless of the time, day or night she always had plenty of food and coffee for anyone that stopped by. She had an eye for fashion, a love of diamonds, although her 4 c's were coffee, cigarettes, Cadillacs, and cowboys. However, her greatest love of all, was her family. Everything she did was with all of them in mind. She was the go-to person, the dilemma solver, the one who could turn tears into tears of laughter. She shared her infinite wisdom, her time, and her love with all of her family. She recently celebrated her 82nd birthday with her special great-grandson, Hudson who turned 4 on the very same day.

She will be missed dearly by her sister, Lucy Sinchak. Also left to cherish in her memory daughter Pj Krebbs, grandchildren: Melissa, Shannon (Chrissy), Josh (Nicole), Christopher (Brittany), Justin (Shelby). A son, Bill Sutowski (Kathi), grandchildren: Brittani (Jason), Ashlee, Ryan, Heather. A daughter-in-law, Chris Sutowski, grandchildren: Ashley and Anthony. Her Great-grandchildren: Hudson and Harper Krebbs, DJ, Antonio, and Gio Ponzio, and Ava Daniels. And many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Gunner Sutowski and son-in-law, Richie Krebbs. Per Patt's wishes, her family will be hosting a memorial at a later date when it is safer for us all to celebrate her beautiful life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store