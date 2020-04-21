|
Annamarie Marcella
June 5, 1931 - April 20, 2020Annamarie Maggiore Marcella of Trumbull died peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Marcella. Born in New Haven on June 5, 1931 to the late James and Anna Proto Maggiore, she worked as an administrative assistant at the City of New Haven for several years. Her family was the most important thing in Annamarie's life. Every member held a special place in her heart. She was a woman of deep faith and was a member of the Marian Guild at Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford for many years. Annamarie was a loving mother to Thomas Marcella and his wife Aimee, and proud and loving grandmother to Thomas and James. She was the devoted sister to Catello "Edward" (Rose) Maggiore and the late Dominic (Marie) Maggiore. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as a devoted cousin, Andrea Zeffiro. There will be a private visitation and burial with her family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Share a memory and sign Annamarie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020