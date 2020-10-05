1/
Anne Baron
Anne Rita Baron
Anne Rita Baron, age 55, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Smilow Hospital. Anne was born in Derby, CT on July 30, 1965, the daughter of Eugene Baron and Maureen Comerford Baron. She grew up in Ansonia and was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School, New Haven and Stonehill College, MA. She pursued a career in technology, recently being employed as a Director of Product Development at Bottom Line.
At an early age, Anne developed strong leadership skills, balanced with a compassionate spirit. Other people always came first for Anne. More than one person considered Anne their "Rock." She was a kind, patient and loving daughter, partner, sister, niece and friend. Anne loved Cape Cod. She loved sailing, sitting on a sunny beach and coking fresh seafood.
Anne is survived by her life partner, John Lindholm, her parents: Eugene Baron and Maureen Baron; her daughter, Elizabeth Bamberg (Tyler); her adorable grandson, Jace Bamberg; sister Kateri Baron (Rand Cottrell); aunts, Anne Roberts, Margaret Mary Comerford and Irene Phillips; uncle, Edward Roberts; nephews, James and Nick Streifel, Eugene, Jack and Maureen Baron; many cousins and many respected colleagues at Bottom Line.
Anne's light and spirit will always be around us, especially when we gaze into her grandson's eyes.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. On Thursday friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 23 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Burial will be in Mt. St. Peters cemetery Derby.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Assumption School in care of the Funeral Home.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
