Anne Bartin
1919 - 2019
Anne Bartin of Huntington, CT and previously of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 after a long and happy life. Anne was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Chester "Bart" Bartin.
Anne was a retiree of Sikorsky Aircraft. She also enjoyed volunteering for many years as a dispatcher for the Trumbull Emergency Medical Service. Anne was a devoted and loving wife as well as a beloved sister and aunt. She was a voracious reader, avid traveler, amateur watercolor artist and an accomplished home cook.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Anne's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Huntington Lawn Cemetery – East Section.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Masonicare Hospice, c/o The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019