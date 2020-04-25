Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
George J Peterson Funeral Home
1041 Noble Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06608
(203) 384-8735
Anne DeBose
Anne DeBose, 82, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Trumbull, CT. A lifelong resident of Bridgeport CT, she was born on August 18, 1937 to the late John and Anne (Stanton) Chisholm.
A graduate of Harding H.S., she went on to attend Hampton Institute, Hampton, VA. Anne was gainfully employed with Halbrooke Mental Health, General Electric, and lastly A.B.C.D.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Rev. Margaret Hetziban; grandchildren, Corey Banfield, Kristii Tustafson, and Nicholas Hetziban; great-grandchildren, Langston, Leora, Leonidas and Aaliyah; sister, Bette (Collins) Jordan; nephew Marc (Serene) Jordan; grandniece, Cierra Jordan; grand nephews, Cameron and Colbe Jordan; as well as other family and friends. Anne was predeceased by son, Dodd Eaddy; and grandson, Sebastian Banfield.
Arrangements entrusted to Geo. J. Peterson FH., 1041 Noble Ave., Bridgepprt, CT 06608.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
