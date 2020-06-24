Anne N. Ganser
Anne Marie Noonan Ganser, born in Port Chester, NY on September 26, 1932, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Stratford, CT on June 4th 2020. She was 87 years old. Anne married Jim Ganser in 1955 and had four sons: L.J., Terry, Greg, and Chris. Anne Marie spent many years teaching in various school systems from Virginia to Washington, DC. She loved traveling and explored much of Europe and parts of Asia. A celebration of her life will be held September 26, 2020 which would have been her 88th birthday (details as to time and place forthcoming). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, Maine. The website with information on donations is https://harvesthills.org/ To view a full obituary or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.