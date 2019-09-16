Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
545 Stratfield Rd.
View Map
Anne Guinan Sommer


1923 - 2019
Anne Guinan Sommer Obituary
Anne Guinan Sommer
Anne Guinan Sommer was born on August 12, 1923 in Geneva, NY to the late Thomas and Mary (Cunningham) Guinan. She was the beloved wife of 71 years to the late Albert F. Sommer, Jr. They were married on August 3, 1946 in Syracuse, NY. In 1963, they moved to Fairfield, where they raised eight children.
Anne began her career in Philadelphia as the Assistant to the Editor of the Saturday Evening Post. After raising her family, she took a position at Fairfield University in the Public Relations and Special Events department where she worked for over 20 years and where she also received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies in 2000.
Anne had a gift for reaching out and helping others. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and in pastoral care at St. Vincent Medical Center. She also served on the board at the Thomas Merton Center for many years and tutored at Mercy Learning Center. In 2016, she received the Catholic Charities of Fairfield County's Marguerite Boylan Award, in recognition of her faith and service.
She and Al loved to travel and made many transatlantic crossings on the QE2 to explore London.
Anne is survived by her loving children, Hon. Mary E. Sommer (Jay Sandak) of Stamford, Mark (Sandy) of Groton, MA, Michael of Arlington, VA, Matthew (Sharon) of Fairfield, Martin (Karen) of Mansfield Center, CT, Peg (Tom) Fitzpatrick of Fairfield, Michele (Chet Geschickter) of Brookline, MA and Melissa (Jay Baronowski) of Newton, MA; her sister, Mary Lowman of Federal Way, WA; sixteen grandchildren, Allyson (Dan Devine), Bryan, David (Allegra), Thomas (Meghann), Stephen (Kate), Jennifer, Miranda, Sarah, Tommy, Ava, Sam, Edmund, Andrew, Peter, Nate and Katie and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and James.
Friends are invited to greet her family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd. in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Catholic Charities of Fairfield County, CCFC Development Office, 238 Jewett Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 17, 2019
